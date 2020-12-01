The Raymond Experience becomes bigger in Dhaka

An all new large format Raymond Shop is all set to welcome its shoppers in Basundhara City Mall. Given the enormous appeal of the brand in Bangladesh, the store showcases the widest collection of finest quality fabrics and ready to wear apparel from Raymond. After the overwhelming support that brand Raymond has received in Dhaka, this new format store offers an eclectic range of menswear options.
Customers can now choose from the brand’s unmatched collection of Raymond’s Ready to Wear Apparel as well as fabrics. One can also opt for custom tailoring services for the perfect fit of suits, shirts and trousers. The store has thousands of options in wool and wool blended fabrics, comfortable cottons and Linen fabrics that can create the perfect look for any occasion. The ongoing festive season calls for a wardrobe overhaul and consumers can now personalize their ensemble reflecting their own personal taste.
A walk around the store is like walking into a gentleman’s wardrobe, with finely designed, readyto-wear shirts, trousers and suits for numerous occasions. To complete the look, there is a wide range of eclectic accessories such as ties, belts, bows, cuff links and pocket squares.
This all new Raymond Shop is a must visit on the list if you intend to shop for the latest menswear in vogue. The wide range of offerings at the store are also offer perfect gifting options for the upcoming festive season, wedding occasions, and celebratory moments.
The Raymond Shop follows stringent hygiene protocols and ensures the safest shopping environment for its consumers.
Visit the store at: The Raymond Shop, Shop No. 82 to 87 & 95 to 99, Level-3, Block-D, Bashundhara City Mall, Panthopath, Dhaka, or call +880167813348 for enquiries.