‘There can be no fashion without passion’

Monnujan Nargis: We started off in 2009. During the global recession of 2008, our mobile communications software remained among the top three globally. The recession didn’t hurt us. But it did make us think. If such a situation arose again, we needed to be prepared. That when we studied our options and decided to work in apparels. One of the main reasons was Bangladesh’s rich textile heritage. Also the readymade garment sector was well established, so getting a skilled workforce wouldn’t be a problem. And we were also very confident about product branding because when everyone was outsourcing, we were making software products and marketing our own brand. And at that time there were hardly any retail fashion brands that had taken up the business in an organised manner. That is where we stepped in. From the very outset we were determined to have a fashion brand that we would take outside of the country. We wanted to compete with international brands like H&M or Zara at a global level.

Rezaul Hasan: We are used to product branding. That’s the strength of our group. Indian entrepreneurs were very strong in the IT sector in 2004-05, but wouldn’t do much about products. They were basically focused in outsourcing. That is when we made products for this sector.

Again, Bangladesh has a strong genetic and historical background in clothing. Undoubtedly our idea was an adventurous one, but our basic objective was to diversify rather than invest all the funds of the group into one basket. Diversification is essential if we want to do anything big in an economy like Bangladesh.