Ultra Fast Fashion and the high cost of cheap fashion

Fast fashion has almost become a dirty word. With people unable to afford high end fashion, let alone handcrafted sustainable fashion, fast fashion is what makes up the bulk of most peoples wardrobe.

Last week when it was announced Topshop and Miss Selfridge had filed for bankruptcy - many took to social media to celebrate their demise, calling it “the end of fast fashion”. Yes, fast fashion does have many questions to answer from how they make their clothes to the way they have propelled consumerism culture to an unjustifiable level.

But there are always two sides to a coin: let us not forget that Topshop and Miss Selfridge were also considered great British brands at one time. Both labels were born before the term fast fashion became a phenomenon. (Fast Fashion is a phrase that was coined in the 1990s, Topshop has been around since the 1960s). They were amongst the first high street brands to make fashion democratic buy making the latest trends available at prices that normal people could afford and access at their local high street.