Pharrell Williams brings Old West style to Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams brought the American West to Paris on Tuesday as he presented a collection full of cowboy hats and rhinestones for his latest show as creative director at Louis Vuitton.

Williams, known for hit singles such as 'Happy' and singing on Daft Punk's 'Get Lucky', joined the French brand last year in a sign of the increasingly lucrative cross-pollination between fashion, music and celebrity.

He was the headline act on the first day of Paris Fashion Week, with a collection full of denim, tassels, Native American-inspired ponchos, pearl and sequin floral embroideries, and enough varieties of cowboy boots and hats to fill a country music festival.