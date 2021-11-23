Why we need different skincare in summer and winter

Summer is all about oily and itchy skin problems, while on the other hand, winters lead to dry and dehydrated skin conditions.

Well if the majority of problems arising during both these seasons are so different, would it be logically sound to say that the skincare routines for summer and winter would also be different. And it is understandable if you find this a little daunting.

However, there is no need to worry, as we will walk you through the transition from one routine to the other during these seasons to maintain the healthy glow of your skin with these tips by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain.