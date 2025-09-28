Slips, salt and stripes: key looks from Milan fashion week

Prada once again took inspiration from the uniform, with military-style jumpsuits, shirts worn under dresses with nipped in waists and full skirts, accessorised with long evening gloves.

There were button-down shirt dresses at Fendi as well as tight collars on sheer blouses, a mix it described as "both boyish and ladylike".

At Tod's, oversized striped shirts were laid over leather minis, while there were more stripes, diagonal this time, on draped dresses and matching handbags in warm, natural tones.

At Dario Vitale's debut for Versace, there were bright striped trousers for men and women, matched with garish print shirts, and day glo shirts worn under dark suits.

The house said theme of the collection was "outrageous and uncomplicated elegance designed for a life led by feeling".

Dolce & Gabbana, meanwhile, reinterpreted men's classic striped pyjamas, adding jewel details or matching them with black lingerie for a woman who moves "between boudoir and city life".

In the front row were actors Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci from the film "Devil Wears Prada". It seems these days he wears D&G.