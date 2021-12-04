ZAAYA taking traditional Jamdani to the world

Shahrukh Chowdhury Lina says, “Singer Dilshad Nahar Kona and Dilshad Karim Elita performed on stage on the birthday celebration of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu's 100th birthday celebration program wearing Jamdani sharee from us. Also, in Srijit Mukherjee's new web series Rabindranath Ekhane Khokonow Khete Asheni, Badhon wore three sarees from the collection of ZAAYA and took our name to the world stage. Her sarees became a cult favourite after the airing of the web series, early this year.”

“People from both the Bengals have their heads spinning over the flawless Dhakai fabric and wish to know more about the designer brand, involved with the creation of the exquisite wardrobe. From then on, we started getting a lot of orders from India. We as Bangladeshis are very proud to be able to introduce Jamdani to the outside world beyond the borders of the country and we hope that in the future we will be able to pass on this tradition of Jamdani saree to the people of new countries,” said an elated Shahrukh Chowdhury Lina.