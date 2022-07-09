Foods to relish this Eid Al-Azha

The celebration of Eid Al-Azha is quickly approaching and people are eager to enjoy it. This is the second-most significant festival observed by Muslims worldwide after Eid-Ul-Fitr. The holiday of Eid Al-Azha honours the Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to and love for the Almighty.

In addition to its religious significance, this celebration also features tempting food. A lot of people plan or organise gatherings for their friends and loved ones. There are many traditional delicacies that are made on the day. Let's take a look at some of them.