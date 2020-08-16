Get familiar with South Africa's indigenous cuisine

Other delicacies include, traditional African food cooked over an open fire or in a three-legged pot (or potjie), morogo (type of wild spinach), chakalaka (a spicy relish served alongside a main course), and the ubiquitous boerewors roll (a variety of spicy sausage).

Vegetarians will find a wide range of appetizing food options such as veg bobotie (a national dish of South Africa, which is a delicious mixture of curried vegetables, spices, fruits and nuts with a creamy golden topping, that add to its complex flavor), pampoenkoekie (light, fluffy and literally melt in your mouth pumpkin fritters) and pap tart (Pap, also known as mieliepap, is the Afrikaans word for porridge, typically prepared with corn-maize).

Before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in shutting down of borders, South African food trails were hugely popular among visitors. In South Africa, a typical food trail would include a few must-have experiences like wine tasting, Bunny Chow sampling, coffee tasting at a local roaster, walking tours of food gardens, visits to ethical butcheries, spice shops and quaint chocolate factories.

Since a significant number of Indian travellers are vegetarian, South Africa offers a vegetarian adaption/variation to nearly every local South African dish, whether it is Bunny Chow or the traditional braai - this resonates well with Indian travellers on food trails.

With the rise of halal consciousness, the destination has also increased efforts to make restaurants across the food trail halal friendly. Wine, and wine trails in particular, have also become an enormous part of the South African experience.

We can't wait for borders to open, and for us to have an authentic South African dining experience!