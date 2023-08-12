Depression symptoms are lessened by social media interventions

According to a recent study by UCL researchers, receiving therapy for problematic social media use can be effective in improving the mental well-being of people with depression.

The research, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, found that social media use interventions could help adults for whom social media use has become problematic or interferes with their mental health.

Problematic use occurs when a person's preoccupation with social media diverts them from important duties and causes them to overlook obligations in other areas of their life.

According to prior research, social media use can become problematic when it begins to negatively impact a person's everyday life and results in mental health problems like sadness, anxiety, tension, and loneliness.