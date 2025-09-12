Postpartum mental health issues: causes, risks, and what to do

One of the postpartum mental health problems is 'maternity blues' or 'postpartum blues.' Two out of every three mothers experience this problem.

Symptoms in this case irritability, annoyance, sadness, rapid mood swings, decreased concentration, and problems with sleep and food.

Usually, no treatment is needed. A mother can overcome this problem with a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and, most importantly, emotional support.

About 5 per cent of mothers may suffer from intense depression after childbirth. Its symptoms are intense and long-lasting. Usually it starts within a few weeks of delivery.