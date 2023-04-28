Exercise more effective than medicines to manage mental health?

Researchers from the University of South Australia recommend physical activity to be a mainstay strategy for controlling depression as a new study demonstrates that it is 1.5 times more beneficial than psychotherapy or the most popular medications.

The review, which was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, includes 97 studies, 1,039 trials and 128,119 participants. It is the most extensive to date.

It demonstrates how much better the signs of sadness, anxiety, and distress are when people are physically active.