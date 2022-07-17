Migraine drugs might be beneficial for weight loss

According to a study conducted on obese mice, a prescribed category of migraine drugs named Triptans is considered to be helpful in treating obesity.

In the study, a daily dose of Triptans led animals to eat less food and lose weight over the course of a month. "We've shown that there is real potential to repurpose these drugs, which are already known to be safe, for appetite suppression and weight loss," said study leader Chen Liu, PhD, assistant professor at the Internal Medicine and Neuroscience and an investigator in the Peter O'Donnell Jr Brain Institute.

Obesity affects more than 41 per cent of all adults in the US and increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Most treatments for obesity focus on eating habits and physical activity.