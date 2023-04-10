Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness

Researchers at Penn State discovered in a recent study that broccoli has specific chemicals that bind to a receptor in mice and aid to preserve the lining of the small intestine, preventing the onset of sickness.

The results provide evidence that broccoli is a "superfood" in the truest sense. The study was published in the journal Laboratory Investigation.

"We all know that broccoli is good for us, but why? What happens in the body when we eat broccoli?" said Gary Perdew, H Thomas and Dorothy Willits Hallowell Chair in Agricultural Sciences, Penn State.