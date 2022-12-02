Promising tech treatment for youth depression

New research on neurotechnological approaches to treat depression in adolescents shows promising results.

Faranak Farzan, a professor at Simon Fraser University (SFU), led the study, which was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports.

The clinical and neurophysiological effects of using brain stimulation followed by a cognitive exercise to treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in 26 adolescents were studied (aged 16 - 24 years old).

Theta-burst stimulation (TBS), a type of brain stimulation, has already been shown to be a quick and effective method for treating depression in adults.

TBS uses magnetic pulses or bursts to stimulate the prefrontal cortex of the brain.