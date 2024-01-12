How asthma patients can stay well in winter

Asthma is such a condition that can never be treated completely. Sometimes, it stays under control while some other times especially in winter it gets worse. Asthma is a serious and chronic condition that is non-communicable.

Certain conditions such as furry animals (dogs, cats), smoking, incense and smoke, dust on bed sheets and pillows, dust floating in air from sweepings, musty smells, cold and dry winter air in winter, running, sports, heavy work, catching cold and causes related to one’s profession can aggravate asthma.