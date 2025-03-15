Less TV time may lower heart disease risk

Limiting time spent watching television to no more than one hour each day may lower the risk of heart attack, stroke and other blood vessel diseases, even among people with a high genetic risk for Type 2 diabetes, new research finds.

The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, is one of the first to investigate how genetic risk for Type 2 diabetes might interact with television viewing in relation to future atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which develops from plaque buildup in the arteries.

"Type 2 diabetes and a sedentary lifestyle, including prolonged sitting, are major risk factors for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," lead study author Youngwon Kim said in a news release. Kim is a professor in the School of Public Health at The University of Hong Kong in Pokfulam.

"Watching TV, which accounts for more than half of daily sedentary behavior, is consistently associated with an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes and atherosclerosis," Kim said.