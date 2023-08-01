How to treat disease caused by food allergy in children

A new treatment for chronic immune system disease that can prevent children from eating has been identified by a new study done by Tulane University.

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is triggered by food allergies or airborne allergens which cause a type of white blood cell, eosinophils, to build up in the lining of the esophagus.

This causes the esophagus to shorten and the esophageal wall to thicken, making swallowing difficult and causing food to get stuck in the throat.