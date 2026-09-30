Foods that can reduce the risk of heart disease
Heart attacks and heart disease do not develop suddenly in a single day. Smoking, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits gradually damage the blood vessels. Therefore, adopting a healthy overall diet and lifestyle is most important for preventing heart disease.
Fill your plate with vegetables
The fibre, potassium, magnesium, vitamins and various plant compounds in vegetables are beneficial for blood pressure, weight control and overall heart health. Local vegetables such as spinach, red spinach, Malabar spinach, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, okra, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots and tomatoes are all good choices.
Eat fruit, not juice
You can eat a variety of seasonal fruits such as guava, oranges, apples, pears, papaya and pomegranates. Choose whole fruit over fruit juice. Whole fruit contains fibre and is less likely than juice to cause a rapid rise in blood sugar. Sugary or bottled fruit juice is never a substitute for fresh fruit.
Eat pulses and whole grains regularly
The fibre found in lentils, mung beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, oats, barley and other whole grains can help control harmful LDL cholesterol. Soluble fibre, in particular, helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines.
Eating fish not enough, how you cook it also matters
The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish are good for heart health. However, deep-frying or frying fish in excessive oil increases the intake of calories and fat. Therefore, choose fish that is boiled, grilled, cooked in a curry, or with little oil.
Nuts and seeds in moderation
Nuts and various seeds contain unsaturated fats, fibre and other nutrients. However, remember that nuts are high in calories. So they should not be eaten in excess, and unsalted nuts should be chosen where possible.
Cut down on salt
Excessive salt intake raises blood pressure. If high blood pressure remains uncontrolled for a long time, it can damage the heart and blood vessels. Therefore, in addition to reducing added salt in food, limit crisps, salty snacks, excessively salty pickles, packaged foods and processed foods.
Potassium is also important
Foods such as vegetables, pulses, tomatoes, oranges and bananas contain potassium. Potassium helps control blood pressure. However, people with kidney disease should not take excessive amounts of potassium without consulting a physician.
Which foods should you avoid?
Excessive salt, fatty red meat, processed meat, excessive ghee and butter, deep-fried foods, trans fats, excessive sugar and sugary drinks, packaged foods and ultra-processed foods.
Various foods are often promoted on social media as special foods that can lower cholesterol, clear blocked blood vessels or prevent heart attacks. In reality, no single food can clear blocked blood vessels. Reducing the risk of heart disease requires a long-term healthy diet, physical activity, weight control and proper management of blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.
*Professor Mir Jamal Uddin is a clinical and interventional cardiologist and director of Bangladesh Specialized Hospital, Mirpur Road, Dhaka.