Dietary fiber promote inflammation in gut

Researchers have discovered that a dietary fiber known as inulin, which is used in health supplements has some anti-inflammatory qualities and can encourage an allergy-related kind of inflammation in the gut and lungs as well as other parts of the body.

Researchers from the Boyce Thompson Institute on Cornell University's Ithaca campus, the Friedman Center for Nutrition and Inflammation, the Jill Roberts Institute for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Weill Cornell Medicine published their findings in the journal Nature.

According to the study, dietary inulin fibre modifies the metabolism of specific gut bacteria, which in turn causes type 2 inflammation in the lungs and gut.

Although it plays a role in normal wound healing and is thought to have evolved in mammals primarily to protect against parasitic worm ("helminth") infections, this type of inflammation is also thought to be the root cause of allergies, asthma, and other inflammatory diseases due to its inappropriate activation.