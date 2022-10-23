Snacking on almonds can boosts gut health

Eating a handful of almonds a day significantly increases the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health, according to a recent study.

A team of researchers from King's College London investigated the impact of whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes.

The study, published Saturday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, is funded by the Almond Board of California.

The gut microbiome consists of thousands of micro-organisms living in the gut.