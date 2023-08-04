Pecans curb obesity, reduce inflammation

He also mentioned that the anti-inflammatory effects of pecans shown in the study lowered low-grade inflammation, which contributes to chronic inflammation and the development of a variety of common ailments. He further stated that pecans help people maintain their weight and prevent diabetes while eating a high-fat diet.

The new functionality has the potential to turn pecans into a superfood that may be taken directly or used in the increasing markets of functional foods and nutritional supplements.

“This observation is key when designing strategies for studies, the more we know of unique functionalities of pecans, the more possibilities to create healthier products,” Cisneros-Zevallos said.

“Pecans are of economic and historical importance to Texas and the U.S., and their production provides stability to farmers. This work will aid in the development of novel uses and products from pecans.”