Can right music prevent virtual reality headaches?

Listening to music might help reduce the dizziness, nausea, and headaches that virtual reality users may suffer after using digital gadgets, as per a study.

Cyber sickness - a type of motion sickness from virtual reality experiences such as computer games - significantly reduces when joyful music is part of the immersive experience, the study found.

The intensity of the nausea-related symptoms of cyber sickness was also found to substantially decrease with both joyful and calming music.