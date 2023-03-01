Seven foods that you should consume for better health

If you want to have a binge day on the weekend, you must be fit and healthy during the week. To avoid becoming sick, fill your plate with nutritious grains, seafood, beans, and lentils. So Here's a list of some foods that you should have throughout the week.

Green vegetables

Consume green veggies three to four times each week. Broccoli, peppers, brussel sprouts, and leafy greens such as kale and spinach should be part of your daily diet.

Whole Grains

Consume whole grains at least twice a day. Look for whole wheat flour, rye flour, oatmeal, barley flour, amaranth flour, quinoa flour, or a multigrain flour. Each serving of a high-fiber food contains 3 to 4 grams of fibre.