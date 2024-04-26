Biodiversity is key to better mental health

A study by King's College London found that spaces with a variety of natural features are associated with better mental health than spaces with less natural diversity.

Published in Scientific Reports and funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and Wellcome, this citizen science study used the smartphone application Urban Mind to collect real-time reports on mental well-being and natural diversity from nearly 2,000 participants.

Researchers discovered that environments with more natural features, such as trees, birds, plants, and streams, are related to better mental health than environments with fewer elements, and that these advantages can continue for up to eight hours.