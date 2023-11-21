Poor food choices contribute to poor mental health, diabetes risk

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people with diabetes (Diabetes Mellitus) are two to three times more likely to suffer from depression than those who do not.

Current treatment options include therapy, medication, or both. However, scientific understanding of the multidimensional interaction between diet, mental health, and diabetes is still in its early stages.

Mason researchers sought to learn about the connection between nutrition, diabetes, and mental health.

Two literature reviews from assistant professor Raedeh Basiri show that poor nutrition plays a dual role, contributing to both the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and impacting mental health, including anxiety and depression.