How poetry helps people deal with feelings of loneliness

According to a recent study, people can manage their feelings of isolation and loneliness as well as reduce their symptoms of anxiety and hopelessness by reading, writing and sharing poetry.

The Arts and Humanities Research Council-funded study by the University of Plymouth and Nottingham Trent University discovered that many people who used poetry to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic experienced a "demonstrable positive impact on their wellbeing."

Based on a 400-person study, the results imply that poetry can help both bereaved individuals and those going through typical mental health symptoms.

It was conducted with registered users of the website poetryandcovid.com (now archived as poetryandcovidarchive.com), who used the website to share and/or read other people's poetry.