Replacing saturated fat, salt with herbs, spices is both tasty, healthy

In response to the low-fat trend of the 1990s, numerous food businesses removed saturated fats from their products, only to replace them with sugars to retain palatability.

Unfortunately, the new products were no healthier than the originals, and the average individual now consumes far too much saturated fat.

A team of Penn State researchers has figured the how to reduce some saturated fat, sugar, and salt from popular American dishes while keeping them tasty. What's the trick? Replacing these overconsumed nutrients with a dosage of healthful herbs and spices.

“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, and limiting saturated fat and sodium intake are key recommendations for reducing the risk of developing this disease,” said Kristina Petersen, associate professor of nutritional sciences, Penn State.

“Yet, we know that one of the key barriers to reducing intake of these ingredients is the flavor of the food. If you want people to eat healthy food, it has to taste good. That’s why our finding that participants actually preferred some of the recipes in which much of the saturated fat and salt was replaced with herbs and spices is so important.”