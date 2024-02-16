Pregnancy complications can also affect child's health later in life

Two of the most frequent pregnancy problems are hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) and gestational diabetes (GDM), which increase pregnant people's risk of developing cardiovascular disease later in life.

A new study to be presented at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting, suggested that pregnancy problems may lead to poor cardiovascular health for the kid. The findings were published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.