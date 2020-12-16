All you need to know about lung cancer

Lungs play a significant role in the human body. The increase in air contamination and poor lifestyle choices contrarily influence the lungs’ wellbeing, which can lead to deadly diseases like cancer, say doctors.

Lung cancer is now a significant health concern and accounts for about 13 per cent of all new cancers in India. The misconceptions around the illness, regardless of its high occurrence, still prevails. Indian experts share their insights to raise awareness around the disease.

What are the types?

Vishwanath S, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, India, explains, “The most standard types of cancers in the lung are non-small cell cancers (NSCLC) AND comprise adenocarcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas, among others. Small cell carcinomas tend to be aggressive and progress rapidly, representing roughly 10-20 per cent of all lung cancers. There is a possibility for cancers from other parts of the body to spread to the lungs; these are called metastases.