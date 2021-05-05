Anti-tobacco activists demand tax hike on tobacco

Around 100 anti-tobacco activists from across the country on 5 May expressed solidarity virtually to the demand of imposing specific tax on cigarettes and all other tobacco products.

They took the social networking platform Facebook to stage their demand, said a news release.

The participants posted their pictures with the slogan ‘Raise tax on tobacco products-save young generation and others to ensure healthy Bangladesh’ on their social media handles, using a hashtag #raisetaxsavelives.

Their demand for raising tax on tobacco was to make the products unaffordable for young generation and people with lower income.