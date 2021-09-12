Are nutrition and fertility related?

Poor eating habits can give be tough on your mental and physical well-being, it can even impact fertility. If you want to conceive, you need to embrace a healthy lifestyle and make some changes in your diet. Doing so can boost your fertility and ovulation function too.

There is an association between nutrition and fertility. Diet, weight, smoking, and alcohol intake can have a negative impact on fertility and can lead to hormonal imbalance. Thus, it is imperative to improve your eating habits. This becomes more important when you are planning pregnancy and want to improve fertility. Maintaining optimum weight and opting for foods that are safe and supportive for your baby are important. So, you have to include folic acid, iron, protein, and other important nutrients.