Exposure to home pollutants could decrease chance of getting pregnant

According to a study conducted by an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, exposure to phthalates, a group of plasticising and solvent compounds found in many household objects, was connected with a lower risk of becoming pregnant but not with pregnancy loss.

The study, published this week in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, also noted an association between preconception exposure to phthalates and changes in women's reproductive hormones, as well as increased inflammation and oxidative stress.

"Phthalates are ubiquitous endocrine disruptors and we're exposed to them every day," says lead author Carrie Nobles, assistant professor of environmental health sciences in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences.