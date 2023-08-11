People burn fat at different rates during exercise

Researchers have found that the optimal heart rate for fat burning varies for each person and frequently does not correspond with the 'fat burning zone' on commercial exercise machines.

The researchers suggested that clinical exercise testing, a diagnostic procedure that assesses a person's physiological response to exercise, might be a better resource for assisting people in achieving their intended fat loss goals.

Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Disease published the study's findings online today. It took a machine learning-based modelling approach.