Fitness leads to better burning of fat: Study

Previous research from the same team has shown how, for endurance athletes competing in distance events, the body's carbohydrate stores replenish quickly when exercising. This means that an athlete's ability to tap into their fat reserves to fuel them on becomes essential to their performance.

The first study, published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Medicine, involved 73 healthy adults aged 19-63 (41 men; 32 women). It tested the lifestyle and biological factors for optimal fat burning by asking participants to take part in a cycling fitness test and measuring key indicators.

Their results found that females and those who were physically fitter, right across the age ranges, burnt fat more efficiently when exercising.

The second related paper, published in the journal Experimental Physiology, took this stage further to explore what molecular factors in our muscles and fat tissue determine how fat is burnt. This experiment involved the researchers taking fat and muscle biopsies from participants to analyse how differences in the proteins in fat and muscle tissue might affect their ability to burn fat.

It found that the proteins in muscle that are involved in breaking down stored fat into the smaller fatty acids, and proteins involved in transporting those fatty acids into the mitochondria in muscle (the powerhouse of the cells) consistently correlated with a greater ability to burn fat. The molecular factors explored did not explain why females burned more fat than males, however.