Lack of sleep may reduce cognitive benefits of exercise

A group of researchers discovered that regular physical exercise may protect against cognitive deterioration as one age, but this protective effect may be diminished in persons who do not get enough sleep.

The study conducted by UCL researchers and findings published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity, looked at cognitive function over 10 years in 8,958 people aged 50 and over in England. The study looked at how different combinations of sleep and physical exercise habits affected people's cognitive performance over time.

They discovered that persons who were more physically active yet slept for shorter periods of time - fewer than six hours on average - had quicker cognitive loss overall, implying that their cognitive ability was equal to peers who conducted less physical activity after ten years.

Lead author Mikaela Bloomberg (UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care) said: "Our study suggests that getting sufficient sleep may be required for us to get the full cognitive benefits of physical activity. It shows how important it is to consider sleep and physical activity together when thinking about cognitive health.”