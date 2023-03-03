Sleeping too much or too little can make you sick

A good night's sleep can solve all sorts of problems - but scientists have now discovered new evidence that sleeping well may make you less vulnerable to infection.

Scientists at the University of Bergen recruited medical students working in doctors' surgeries to hand out short questionnaires to patients, asking about sleep quality and recent infections.

They found that patients who reported sleeping too little or too much were more likely also to report a recent infection, and patients who experienced chronic sleep problems were more likely to report needing antibiotics.

"Most previous observational studies have looked at the association between sleep and infection in a sample of the general population," said Ingeborg Forthun, corresponding author of the study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry.

"We wanted to assess this association among patients in primary care, where we know that the prevalence of sleep problems is much higher than in the population at large."