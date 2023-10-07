Greater risk of depression, anxiety when in higher education

Young people in higher education in England have a slightly higher risk of depression and anxiety than their counterparts who do not attend higher education, according to a new study headed by UCL academics.

The research paper, published in The Lancet Public Health, is the first to find evidence of higher levels of depression and anxiety among higher education students compared with their peers. The authors found that by age 25, the difference had disappeared between graduates and non-graduates.

Lead author Gemma Lewis (UCL Psychiatry) said: “In recent years in the UK we have seen an increase in mental health problems among young people, so there has been an increased focus on how to support students. Here we have found concerning evidence that students may have a higher risk of depression and anxiety than their peers of the same age who are not in higher education.”