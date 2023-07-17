High-quality sleep helps bolster resilience to depression, anxiety

According to a recent study, high-quality sleep and coping mechanisms, such as the ability to reframe a situation in order to see the positive side, can help to prevent poor mental health when confronted with unpleasant or stressful experiences.

Chronic stress is a significant risk factor for several mental health disorders, including depression and pathological anxiety.

The study looked at data from over 600 people during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which was a long and stressful period. They set out to test the hypothesis that coping mechanisms promoted positive mental health outcomes, which could be enhanced by getting enough sleep.