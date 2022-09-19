Having lot of tea may lower risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

Moderate use of black, green, or oolong tea is associated with a lower risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 cohort studies involving more than 1 million adults from eight different countries.

The research indicates that having at least four cups of tea per day is linked to a 17 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) over an average of ten years, according to findings presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 September).

According to main author Xiaying Li of Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China, "Our results are intriguing because they imply that people can do something as easy as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lower their chance of acquiring type 2 diabetes."