Cancer deaths may rise in coming years: WHO

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a “profound” impact on the diagnosis and treatment of cancer around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

And breast cancer has now emerged as the leading cause of deaths worldwide among women, according to the UN health agency.

"50 per cent of governments (having) cancer services partially or completely disrupted because of the year-long pandemic", said Andre Ilbawi, an expert of non-communicable diseases’ dept. of WHO, on Tuesday, reports UNB.

"Delays in diagnosis are common. Interruptions in therapy or abandonment have increased significantly," he was quoted by UN News.

And this would likely have an impact in the total number of cancer deaths in coming years, the physician added.