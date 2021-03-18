Child mortality increases by 13% in the pandemic

The rate of mother and child mortality as well as pregnancy and abortion have increased, as the coronavirus pandemic overburdens the country’s health system.

The child mortality rate has increased by 13 per cent or highest followed by 10 per cent of infant and nine per cent of maternal mortality in 2020. Bangladesh’s mortality rate of children aged below five is the third highest among the six South Asian countries.

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) on 17 March published an estimate in a report titled Direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and response in South Asia. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) collaborated to prepare the report.

The report, analysing data from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, warns that the South Asian countries would see death of more 228 thousand children and 11 thousand mothers in the coming years due to limitations in accessing health care.

According to the report the maternal death rate increases by 9.4 per cent in Bangladesh–fifth among the South Asian countries. Sri Lanka sees the highest increase of maternal death by 21.5 per cent, followed by 21.3 in Pakistan, 17.6 per cent in India, 16.7 per cent in Nepal and 1.7 per cent in Afghanistan.

Bangladesh is ranked third regarding neonatal (0-28 days old) death rate with an increase by 9.9 per cent. Pakistan sees the highest neonatal mortality rate with 16.5 per cent increase in 2020. Neonatal mortality rate increases by 14.5 per cent in India, 7.6 per cent in Nepal, 6.9 per cent in Sri Lanka and 1.3 per cent in Afghanistan.