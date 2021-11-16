Coffee has both beneficial, harmful short-term health effects

According to the findings of a new research, consuming caffeinated coffee appears to have both beneficial and harmful short-term health effects like increased abnormal heartbeats, increased physical activity and reduced sleep duration.

The findings were presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting was fully virtual Saturday from November 13-Monday to 15 November, 2021, and was a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care worldwide.