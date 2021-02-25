Consuming diet high in poor quality carbohydrates linked to heart attacks, death risk

A new study has found that consuming a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates has many ill effects ranging from a higher risk of heart attacks to strokes, and even death.

The findings of the study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The global study focused on people living in five continents and concluded that a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates leads to a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death.

The higher risks of a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates, called a high glycemic diet, were similar to whether people had previous cardiovascular disease or not.

A total of 137,851 people aged 35 to 70 years old were followed for a median of 9.5 years through the Population Urban and Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study run by the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences.