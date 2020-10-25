COVID-19 lockdown reduced mental health, sleep globally: Study

A new research is adding to the growing body of evidence that COVID-19 lockdown dramatically altered our personal habits, reduced mental health, sleep and exercise.

Researchers also found that the lockdown's effects were magnified among people with obesity.

"The stay-at-home orders did result in one major health positive. Overall, healthy eating increased because we ate out less frequently. However, we snacked more," said study author Leanne Redman from Pennington Biomedical Research Centre in the US.