Turmeric is as effective as medicine to reduce excess stomach acid

Researchers found that a natural component contained in the culinary spice turmeric may be as efficient as omeprazole, a medicine used to relieve gastrointestinal symptoms by reducing excess stomach acid.

The findings were reported in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

Turmeric is obtained from the Curcuma longa plant's root. It includes curcumin, a naturally active chemical with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects, and has long been used as a medicinal medicine in Southeast Asia, notably for the treatment of dyspepsia.

However, it is unclear how well it compares to conventional medications for this use, owing to the lack of head-to-head research.