Dairy intake lowers risk of fractures among older

Increasing intake of foods rich in calcium and protein such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese, reduces falls and fractures in older adults living in residential care, according to a new study led by an international team of scientists.

The randomised controlled trial was published in 'The BMJ' (British Medical Journal). This is one of only a few studies to examine whether getting these nutrients from foods (as opposed to supplements) are effective and safe, and the researchers say this approach has "widespread implications as a public health measure for fracture prevention."