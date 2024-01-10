All the benefits of olive

As soon as the season of winter began, olives arrived in the markets. Olives are usually consumed by adding them in lentil or by pickling them. But, olives eaten raw provide way more nutritional benefits.

Nutritional qualities

Every 100 grams of olive provides 70 kilocalorie of food energy, 9.7 per cent carbohydrate, 59 milligrams of calcium and 13 milligrams of Vitamin-C.