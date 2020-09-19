Diet for obese children

The less obese children are fed foods like biryani, pilau, fast food, pizza, chips, chocolate, candy, juice and so on, the better. Avoid processed food.

Homemade burgers, sandwiches, soups, low-oil brown noodles can be given. Homemade fruit juice is better than soft drinks or juice bought from outside. One can add healthy fats like peanut butter, sea fish instead of unhealthy fats.

If your child wants to eat chocolate, you can give her dark chocolate. Do not add extra sugar in milk or other drinks.

*The author is a nutritionist at Ibn Sina Consultation Centre in Badda, Dhaka.