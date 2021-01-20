Diet to overcome 'postcovid-19' complexities

Many people recover fully after suffering from coronavirus, but various health complications appear later. This is called ‘postcovid-19 syndrome’.

These complications include occasional headache, excessive physical weakness, and body aches, shortness of breath, dizziness, hair loss, and skin rashes. Other than this, some gain excessive weight while others lose weight abnormally.

Patients need a balanced diet, moderate exercise and adequate sleep to return to the normal life in the recovery period. In some cases, they need to consult a specialist.

If you take have a regular balanced diet, it is possible to overcome these health complexities in the recovery period.